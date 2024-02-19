Lady Panthers fall to Dodge County in region final Published 2:59 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

From Staff Reports

EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County varsity girls basketball team (SCHS) was able to make it to the Region 1-AA Tournament final against the host school Dodge County, but lost to the Squaws by the score of 57-39 on Friday at Dodge County High School.

Jesstynie Scott led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 20 points and Kamiyah Barron chipped in seven in the losing cause.

The Lady Panthers (19-8) are the #2 seed out of Region 1-AA and will be hosting Thomson on WEdnesday in the first round of the GHSA Class AA state playoffs. Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.