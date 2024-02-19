Panthers capture region championship with win over Dodge County

Published 3:26 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

From Staff Reports

 

 

EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County varsity boys basketball team (SCHS) was able to capture the Region 1-AA Tournament championship with a hard-fought 50-48 victory over Dodge County on Friday at Dodge County High School.

Anthony Tyson led the Panthers in scoring with 15 points, Michael Terry poured in 12 and Thomas Mays chipped in nine points in the winning cause.

SCHS (12-16) is the #1 seed out of Region 1-AA and will host Laney (13-15) on Wednesday in the first round of the GHSA Class AA State Playoffs. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

More Sports

Lady Panthers fall to Dodge County in region final

Jets end six-game road trip with win over Gordon College

Sumter County girls and boys tennis teams earn wins over Dougherty

Panthers dominate Fitzgerald in semis, advance to region title game

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage