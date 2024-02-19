Panthers capture region championship with win over Dodge County Published 3:26 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

From Staff Reports

EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County varsity boys basketball team (SCHS) was able to capture the Region 1-AA Tournament championship with a hard-fought 50-48 victory over Dodge County on Friday at Dodge County High School.

Anthony Tyson led the Panthers in scoring with 15 points, Michael Terry poured in 12 and Thomas Mays chipped in nine points in the winning cause.

SCHS (12-16) is the #1 seed out of Region 1-AA and will host Laney (13-15) on Wednesday in the first round of the GHSA Class AA State Playoffs. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.