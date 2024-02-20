Area Beat Report February 19, 2024
Published 1:24 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Perez-Mochilum, Antonio (In Jail), 33, Sentenced to serve 72 hours w/ Cred
- Sailor, Anthony Duane (In Jail), 28, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Conspiracy to commit a felony/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Taylor, Anthony (In Jail), 23, Probation Violation
- Thomas, Cory Antonio (In Jail), 32, Identity Fraud
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/19
- GA State Route 3 near South Georgia Tech Parkway at 11:38 a.m., Hit and Run
- 1220 GA Hwy 27 East at 12:40 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 303 King Dr. at 12:45 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 199 Roy Circle at 4:28 p.m., Information for officer
- US Hwy 280 East and Mask Rd. at 9:41 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for headlight violation
- 553 R.W. Jones Rd. at 10:15 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 198 Phil Jones SR Road at 10:25 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 596 Talent Store Rd. at 10:34 p.m., Trouble Unknown
- 123 South Village Dr. at 5:26 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniel Grove Baptist Church at 6:21 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 418 Flintside Dr. at 4:50 a.m., Alarm Activation