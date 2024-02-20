Area Beat Report February 19, 2024

Published 1:24 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Perez-Mochilum, Antonio (In Jail), 33, Sentenced to serve 72 hours w/ Cred
  • Sailor, Anthony Duane (In Jail), 28, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Conspiracy to commit a felony/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Taylor, Anthony (In Jail), 23, Probation Violation
  • Thomas, Cory Antonio (In Jail), 32, Identity Fraud

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/19

  • GA State Route 3 near South Georgia Tech Parkway at 11:38 a.m., Hit and Run
  • 1220 GA Hwy 27 East at 12:40 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 303 King Dr. at 12:45 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 199 Roy Circle at 4:28 p.m., Information for officer
  • US Hwy 280 East and Mask Rd. at 9:41 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for headlight violation
  • 553 R.W. Jones Rd. at 10:15 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 198 Phil Jones SR Road at 10:25 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 596 Talent Store Rd. at 10:34 p.m., Trouble Unknown
  • 123 South Village Dr. at 5:26 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniel Grove Baptist Church at 6:21 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 418 Flintside Dr. at 4:50 a.m., Alarm Activation

