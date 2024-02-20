Lady Jets take GCAA win over Albany Tech Published 1:48 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Seventy-one free throws were shot in the South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets impressive 75 – 67 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association victory over the Albany Technical College Lady Titans. Fifty of the 142 total points scored came from the free-throw line.

The Lady Jets are currently 10 – 4 in the GCAA and tied for second place with Central Georgia Tech. East Georgia State College remains in first place with an unbeaten 13 – 0 conference record. Albany Tech fell to fourth place at 5 – 8 followed by Andrew (4-9), Georgia Highlands (3-9), and Southern Crescent Tech (0-11).

South Georgia Tech scored first in the contest, but Albany Tech kept the game close in the first quarter as the Lady Jets were only up 14 – 12 at the end of the first 10 minutes. South Georgia Tech was able to widen their lead to eight points by the half with the score 30 – 22.

The two teams both increased their point production in the second half thanks to 35 free throw opportunities. Only 16 free throws were shot in the first half. The Lady Jets were 30 of 40 from the line on the night and Albany Tech was 20 of 31.

Sophomore Maeva Fotsa was the top scorer for the Lady Jets with 17 points. Seven of her total points came from the foul line. She was also the leading rebounder with 17 to match her point production and give her a double double on the night.

Freshman forward Mio Sakano followed with 14 points and Greta Carollo tossed in 13 points to close out the double-digit scoring. Enola Papin contributed nine points, Isabel Bueno had seven, Vera Gunaydin six, Maria Favero five and Destiny Bishop four.

The Lady Jets will play again Wednesday, February 21st when they host Georgia Highlands at 5:30 p.m. in the Hangar and then the Jets and Lady Jets will host Southern Crescent Technical College in a double-header on Saturday, February 24 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.