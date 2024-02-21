Martha Joan Converse Published 11:02 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

AMERICUS, GA – Martha Joan Converse was born November 29, 1960 and died peacefully surrounded by family on February 17, 2024 in Americus, Georgia.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, February 23, 2024 at Watson-Mathews Funeral Home in Montezuma, Georgia.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Joan grew up on a farm in Andersonville, Georgia with her parents Clyde & Martha Smith and five siblings, including her twin brother Jere, Clyde Jr., John, Julia, & Edna. In her free time, she could be found riding horses, searching freshly plowed fields for artifacts or photographing wildlife. She attended school at Southland Academy where she played high school basketball. Joan then went on to get an early childhood education degree from Georgia southwestern state university, and later a Master’s degree.

Joan began teaching first grade in Macon County Elementary School before spending the majority of her 35 year teaching career at Sumter County Primary School, her home away from home. She lovingly handmade many educational games and care packs, and treats for her students, all of whom adored her.

It was soon after she began teaching that she met her husband Rick. They married on December 19, 1987 and have three children Carrie, Rebecca and Karl, and two beautiful granddaughters. Together, Joan and her family traveled at every opportunity and enjoyed several cross country road trips visiting as many national parks as possible along the way.

Joan was a do-er! If anyone needed anything all they had to do was ask and Joan did everything she could to help. She could even anticipate what people might need and would proactively provide whatever she could. She rarely sat idly and would rather be hosting family, out and about shopping or meeting friends for dinner at Pat’s Place. She was beloved by students, colleagues and many dear friends. It was a long standing joke in the family that we could not go anywhere local with Joan without always hearing someone shouting “hey Mrs. Converse!” Her face would light up every time.

She will be dearly missed by all that knew her. The impact she had on the lives of family, friends, students and colleagues will be felt for decades to come.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

