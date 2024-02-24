Trinity Poague Makes $75,000 Bond Published 11:34 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

Trinity Poague, former member of the Jimmy Carter Leadership program and Georgia Southwestern student, was bonded out on the 21st with a $75,000 transfer property bond. Trinity Poague was charged with Felony Murder, Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, and Aggravated Battery in the death of Romeo Angles, a year-and-a-half-old child. While deputy coroner Mathis Wright was unwilling to speculate on the cause, he did say that it was evident that “The baby did have some type of trauma.”