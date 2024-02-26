Lady Panthers’ season comes to an end with loss at Central (Macon) Published 10:31 am Monday, February 26, 2024

From Staff Reports

MACON – The Sumter County Lady Panthers’ season came to an end Friday, as they were defeated by Central (Macon) 51-24 in the second round of the GHSA Class AA state playoffs.

Jesstynie Scott led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 20 points and both Lauren Harris and Tadaisha Aldridge each scored two points.

With the loss, the Lady Panthers conclude their season with a record of 20-9.