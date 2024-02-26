Schley County Lady Wildcats’ season comes to an end with loss to Greenforest Academy Published 6:43 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

From Staff Reports

LITHONIA, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats’ season came to an end Wednesday, as they lost to Greenforest Academy by the score of 59-45 in the first round of the GHSA Class A Division 2 state playoffs.

Three Lady Wildcats scored in double figures. Emma Walker led SCHS in scoring with 15 points, Lily Walker had 12 and Payton Goodin also had 12 points.

With the loss, the Lady Wildcats finish with an overall record of 16-13.