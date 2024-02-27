Jets, Lady Jets secure GCAA wins over Southern Crescent Published 1:10 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets set a new all-time record for most points scored in a single game recently when they coasted to a 115 – 47 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) win over the Southern Crescent Lady Tigers. The Jets made it a complete sweep with an impressive 89 – 60 victory over the Tigers in the double-header.

The Lady Jets captured their ninth consecutive win and moved to 12 – 4 in the GCAA. They are currently in second place behind East Georgia (15 – 0). Central Georgia Tech is one-game back at 10 – 5 and is currently in third place. Albany Tech is ranked fourth at 7 – 8 on the season. The Jets victory put them at 8 – 4 in the conference and in a three-way tie for third place behind Albany Tech (11- 2) and Central Georgia Tech (9 – 4). SGTC is currently tied with South Georgia State and Georgia Highlands for the third-place spot.

The Lady Jets managed to set a new all-time record for most points scored without the help of starter Greta Carollo, who was out with a stomach bug. The Lady Jets tossed in 115 points which was six points more than the previous high of 109 set on February 6, 2019 against Andrew College under former Athletic Director and Lady Jets head coach James Frey.

“It was a good win,” said South Georgia Technical College Athletic Director and Lady Jets head coach Jason Carpenter. “But we still need to improve and continue to work on a few things.” The Lady Jets scored 22 points before Southern Crescent posted any points and was up 51 – 16 at the half.

Three Lady Jets scored 20 points or more in that contest. Sophomore guard Vera Gunaydin led the team in scoring with 29 points. She was three of nine from the three-point line, 12 of 21 from the field and two of two from the foul line. She also had six rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Sophomore center Maeva Fotsa tossed in 22 points and led the team in rebounds with 13 to wind up with a double-double night. Freshman guard Mio Sakano followed with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Two other Lady Jets were in double digits with Enola Papin tossing in 18 points and Isabel De Souza Bueno scoring 11 points.

Hinano Imamura of Japan scored nine points, Jessica Kailainy had four and Destiny Bishop closed out the scoring with two points.

The Jets followed up with an impressive win of their own after the Lady Jets set their new scoring record. The Jets scored first and never relinquished that lead. They were up by as many as 26 points before leading 45 – 24 at the end of the first half. They stretched that lead to as high as 35 points in the second half before clinching the 89 – 60 win.

Three Jets were in double-figures on the night but every Jet contributed points to the win. Freshman guard Daryl Bod led the team in scoring with 18 points. He as eight of nine from the field and two of two from the foul line. Freshman guard Kameron Forman and freshman guard Jaylen Woods followed up with 10 points each to close out the double-digit scoring.

Sophomore guard Mohand Ammad tossed in nine points, sophomore Noah Barnett and sophomore guard Deonte Williams both added eight points, Vaughn Prosser and Israel Momodu had five each, Jafeth Martinez, Ryan Djoussa, and Justin Evans scored four apiece, and Harley Kent and Batosse Gado closed out the scoring with two points each.

The Jets will take on South Georgia State College on Wednesday, February 28 at 7 p.m. in the Hangar. The two teams are in a three-way tie for third place in the GCAA. The Jets and Lady Jets will be home again in a double-header on Saturday, March 2. The Lady Jets open at 1 p.m. against Albany Tech and the Jets follow at 3 p.m. against the top-ranked Albany Tech Titans.

The Jets will host Gordon State College on Wednesday March 6th for a 7 p.m. game and then the Jets and Lady Jets will close out the regular season on Saturday, March 9th at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sophomore/Alumni Day in the Hangar.

The two teams will begin the NJCAA Region 17 playoff on March 12, 15, and 16. The highest seeded teams will host a quarter-final game on March 12 and then the highest remaining seeds will host the semi-final and final rounds on March 15 and 16. The winners of those tournaments will advance to the NJCAA national tournaments.