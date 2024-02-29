Clark’s home run propels Wildcats past Harris County Published 3:10 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

ELLAVILLE – After their 20-6 thrashing of Marion County the day before, the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) took the field at Wildcat Park on Wednesday with intentions of earning their second straight victory. Thanks in part to a two-run home run by Jack Clark in the bottom of the third inning, the Wildcats were able to notch a 6-3 win over Harris County (HC) and improve their record to 5-1.

“I thought it was probably one of the better games we’ve played so far,” SCHS Head Coach Chuck Cheek said. “Last night (Marion County) was a crazy game. We didn’t play well, but found a way to win in the end. I challenged the guys to be more consistent.”

Jake Little went 2 for 3 at the plate with and RBI and two runs scored and Jay Kanazawa went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Jack Clark went 1 for 3 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning.

The Wildcats were able to hold the Tigers scoreless until the bottom of the seventh inning, when HC scored three runs on three hits and took advantage of a walk. Fortunately for SCHS, relief pitcher Trenton Stubbs was able to get the final out to preserve the win.

Ashton Raybon started on the mound for the Wildcats. In four innings of work, he gave up only one hit, walked one batter and struck out three. Rylan Conner came on in relief of Raybon and gave up three runs on four hits. He walked one batter and struck out three.

Stubbs was the final pitcher used by the Wildcats. He gave up no runs or hits and walked one batter.

The Wildcats (5-1) will travel to Roberta, GA on Monday for a game with Crawford County. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.