Southland tennis teams sweep Hawkinsville

Published 2:35 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Southland Academy’s Parker Davis is seen here returning serve. Davis won her match over Alicia Newman 6-4, 7-6, 7-3. Photo by Ken Gustafson

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy boys and girls tennis teams both earned victories over Hawkinsville. The Raiders won by the score of 5-0 and the Lady Raiders were able to earn a 5-0 shutout as well on Wednesday at the GSW tennis facility.

In girls’ action, Ila Johnson won her match over Rheaghan Powers in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 to start things off right for the Lady Raiders. Parker Davis had a little bit more difficult time of it against Alicia Newman, but she was able to come away with a win in three sets 6-4, 7-6, 7-3. Wimberly Hines won the third singles match over Nisha Patel in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.

In girls’ doubles action, the Southland team of Rushali Patel and Gracie Usher defeated the Hawkinsville duo of Emmi England and Jessie Phan 4-6, 6-1, 10-2 and the other Southland doubles team of Sara Mac Roach and Blayne Horn defeated the Hawkinsville team of Mary Richardson and Thanh Huynh 6-2, 6-3.

The Southland doubles team of Laura Cate Harris and Anna Kate Joyner won their match 6-3.

Southland Academy’s Noah Sheff is seen here returning serve. Sheff and Grayson Avant won their doubles match 6-2, 4-6, 10-7.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

In boys’ action, Bennett Minor starting things off right when he won his match over Gage Williamson in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. Davis Holloway followed that up with a win over Brynnor Bell in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 and Jacob Benjamin won his match over Raymond Gammage 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles action, the Southland team of Noah Sheff and Grayson Avant defeated the Hawkinsville team of Josh Killings and Tra Porter in a hard-fought match 6-2, 4-6, 10-7. The other Southland team of Krish Patel and Luke Miller won their match via forfeit.

