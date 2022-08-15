Sumter County High School Athletic Department presents ticket refund plan

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Last Friday’s varsity football scrimmage between Sumter County and Schley County at Alton Shell Stadium was canceled due to bad weather, but the Sumter County High School Athletic Department has come up with a ticket refund plan for those who purchased tickets to the event.

According to Sumter County HS Athletic Director Coleman Price, there have been inaccurate posts made on social media sites that are not associated with Sumter County High School or the school’s athletic department. “These sites are not official Sumter County School’s social media sites,” Price said.

Being that there was no scrimmage due to the weather, Sumter County High School has come up with a plan for fans to get refunds for their tickets. Here is the outline of the plan:

Due to the lightning delay Friday, August 12, 2022, we were not able to play our home football scrimmage game against Schley County. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you and your family during the delay. Since the game did not take place, Sumter County Schools has taken the following actions for all patrons who purchased a ticket:

GoFan Tickets – Individuals who purchased a ticket online through GoFan will receive a refund for their game ticket. The refund request has already been made by our Sumter County Schools Athletic Department. Please look for an email in the coming days from GoFan about the refund. The funding should be back to you within 2 to 3 business days but can be up to 10 business days for the transaction to clear the bank.

Box Office Tickets – For individuals who purchased a paper ticket at the box office, the Sumter County Schools Athletic Department refunded the full cost of their ticket(s) to the individuals who waited after the game for a refund.

*If you did not receive a refund after the game, we sincerely apologize for the

inconvenience and would like to offer you a discounted ticket price for our upcoming Week 1 game versus Houston County. We ask that you provide the whole unused ticket or ticket stub at the box office for an 80% reduction for admission into the game. This discounted purchase can only be received at the box office and not online through GoFan. Note: You must have the whole unused ticket or ticket stub in order to receive the discount for only our Week 1 game at home versus Houston County.