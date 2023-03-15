Area Beat Report March 14, 2023

Published 2:39 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hill, Jalen Tylee (Released to US Marshalls), 25, USMS Arrest Warrant
  • Holsey, Javaski Dewayne (In Jail), 22, Possession of open alcohol container/Possession of Marijuana
  • Lin, Hao (In Jail), 38, Battery
  • Ray, Tramaine Contrell (Bonded Out), 22, Failure to Appear for fingerprintable Charge

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

3/14

  • 110 Iris Dr. at 1:27 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 122 Rainbow Terrace at 3:03 a.m., Robbery
  • GA Hwy 228 Outside Andersonville at 7:33 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 228 and MM 2 at 8:10 a.m., Traffic Stop/Written Warning for Speeding
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 8:55 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 9:19 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter ER at 11:25 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 192 Mockingbird Dr. at 5:29 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • 428 Hwy 49 N at 10:03 p.m., Deer Accident Report
  • Hwy 19 and McArthur Dr. at 9:41 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 125 Lake Shore Dr. at 9:59 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • McDonald Dr. and E. Sherwood Rd. at 4:45 a.m., Accident Report
  • 107 Santa Rosa Dr. at 4:58 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

3/15

  • 1005 GA Hwy 19 at 5 a.m., Reckless Driving
  • 137 Indian Rd. at 4:43 a.m., Alarm Activation

 

