Lady Jets Defeat Georgia Highlands 101-63 Published 3:07 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets jumped out to an early lead and never relinquished it, as they cruised to a 101-63 victory over the Georgia Highlands College Lady Chargers. The victory moves the Lady Jets to 11-4 in the GCAA and 18-9 overall. The team remains in second place behind East Georgia State College and half a game ahead of Central Georgia Tech.

Mio Sakano led the way for the Lady Jets with 19 points, followed closely by Vera Gunaydin with 18. Also finishing in double digits were Enola Papin (15), Greta Carollo (14), and Destiny Bishop (10).

Jessica Kailainy contributed eight points, while Isabel de Souza Bueno and Maeva Fotsa each scored five. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Jets were Maria Favero with four points and Hinano Imamura with three.

The South Georgia Tech Jets and Lady Jets will face Southern Crescent Technical College in a doubleheader Saturday, February 24, with games scheduled for 1:00 and 3:00 p.m.